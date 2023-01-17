Look: Football World Reacts To The Arch Manning Rankings Update

Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning © Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Arch Manning is no longer the No. 1 overall recruit in the On3 recruiting rankings.

Manning slid from the No. 1 prospect in his class to No. 3 in Tuesday's rankings updates.

It's a surprising slide, especially this late in the recruiting rankings process.

"NEW Texas QB signee Arch Manning ranks No. 3 and five-stars in the final 2023 On300," On3 Recruits wrote.

Fans now can't help but crack jokes about Arch Manning losing his University of Texas student ID (twice) and how it impacted the rankings (it didn't).

"On3 still believes Arch is the best QB, but given that you never know if the person on the field is him or just a rando who found his ID and used it to get past stadium security, a rankings drop was unavoidable," said Robert Behrens.

"What a decorated run at Newman. 32 TD without a pick in the regular season and 8600 yards, 115 TD to 20 INT in 4-yr run. Gets rid of the ball + sees the field as quickly as any player in the country with elite vision + playmaking ability outside the pocket. Future of UT is bright," said Sam Spiegelman.

"On3 moves off of Arch as its top overall recruit," John Garcia Jr. wrote.

Arch Manning will immediately be in contention for the Texas starting quarterback position ahead of the 2023 season.