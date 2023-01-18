Look: Football World Reacts To Dylan Raiola's Top Schools Announcement

Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's been a busy 24 hours for 5-star quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola. Not long ago we learned that Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh flew to Arizona to pay the prospect a visit.

In the wake of that visit, Raiola took outlined four schools to On3 that he was considering.

Michigan hadn't yet made the cut, but Georgia, USC, Nebraska, and Oregon were cited by Raiola.

Naturally, this news ignited discourse on social media.

"Sounds like leaning towards Georgia, but still glad he’s giving Nebraska a chance. Matt Rhule is excellent with people so that definitely helps," one Nebraska fan observed.

Other fans predicted the rich would get richer, and Raiola would land with Georgia. "This guy is going to be a Dawg and the dynasty is going to keep on rolling."

Oregon fans also expressed their optimism in bringing Raiola aboard.

"Ducks currently working on 3 of the top 8 QBs in the Nation...got to get this one on campus for the SC beatdown!"

Dylan's profile has been significantly elevated this year, and whichever program recruits him will have cause for celebration.