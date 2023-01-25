Look: Football World Reacts To Wednesday's Bryce Young Announcement

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is named most outstanding player following the victory against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. (Andrew Wevers / USA TODAY Sports)

In many ways, former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the most accomplished quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft class. Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy and led Alabama to a 23-4 record during two seasons as the Crimson Tide's starter.

But there's one concern that could keep Young from being the first player selected in this spring's draft: his size.

Young is currently working to remedy that. Listed on the Alabama roster at 6-foot and 194 pounds, Young has reportedly set a goal to try to get to 210, according to ESPN's Todd McShay.

"He's working on it," McShay said. "And I sat down and talked to him. ... He wants to get up to 210 to have that frame that's going to hold up."

McShay noted on air that, while Young may not be the biggest quarterback, he showed an ability to take hits during his two seasons starting in the SEC. Young missed just one game due to injury during that time, sitting out Alabama's win over Texas A&M this fall with a sprained shoulder.

Quite a few football fans are skeptical that Young can get there — or that he's really six feet tall.

"Nutritionist gonna help him grow to actually being 6 feet tall too?" one fan tweeted.

"He's like 5'9"," wrote another.

A true measure of Young's height and weight will come during the NFL Combine, which is scheduled for March 3-6.

Regardless of whether he hits his goal, however, it seems unlikely that Young will fall outside the top 10 picks — and likely not the top five. In his first mock draft, which was unveiled Wednesday, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projects Young to be selected No. 4 overall by the Indianapolis Colts. Kiper has Young as the second quarterback off the board, behind Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.

Several fans are optimistic that, despite his size, Young's production will translate to the NFL.

"The kid has played against the toughest competition at his level since starting football," one fan wrote. "So Cal, Mater Dei and Bama with no major issues."

"Literally who cares," said another. "Dude played behind a Bama Oline and against SEC teams for multiple seasons and won the Heisman. I think he will be just fine at (whatever) weight he's comfortable at."