Look: Jim Harbaugh Has 8-Word Message Following His Decision

Jim Harbaugh © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan got its man, to have and to Harbaugh.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh pledged to return to the school for the 2023 season amid rumors he was leaving for an NFL coaching job, Harbaugh announced in a statement on Monday.

"I love the relationships that I have at Michigan — coaches, staff, families, administration," Harbaugh said. "President Santa Ono and especially the players and their families."

It's not only about the relationships Harbaugh has at Michigan, it's also about the one he has with it.

"My heart is at the University of Michigan," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh was the quarterback at Michigan from 1983-1986. In 1985, he led the nation in pass efficiency and finished as the runner-up in 1986. He completed 387-of-620 passes for 5,449 yards and 31 touchdowns during his collegiate career, with all four statistical categories still listing among the top 12 in school history.

Harbaugh will enter his ninth season at the helm in Ann Arbor. He was named the 20th coach of Michigan on Dec. 30, 2014 and is the sixth former alumnus to lead the program.

In 2021 and 2022, after five straight losses to Ohio State under Harbaugh, Michigan dethroned the Buckeyes as the Big Ten's team to beat with back-to-back double-digit victories over its archrival.

Harbaugh returns quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards and eight defensive starters next season.

They may just head into preseason with a top-three ranking for the first time since 1993.