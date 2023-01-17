Look: Jim Harbaugh Workout Video Is Going Viral

Jim Harbaugh

After reportedly getting a pay raise and deciding to stay at Michigan, there's no weighing Jim Harbaugh down.

Not even with iron. Or steel.

Harbaugh visited the Bellevue (Wash.) High School football facility and its athletes, and a video of him cranking out a workout in a collared shirt is going viral.

Harbaugh reportedly stopped by the school to visit Bellevue Wolverines' four-star tight end Hogan Hansen, who committed to Michigan on Dec. 8. Hansen is the fifth-ranked player from the state of Washington and sixth-ranked tight end in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington, among others.

"First and foremost, I'd like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play at the next level," Hansen tweeted. "Secondly, I'd like to thank my family for all the love and support they have gave me throughout this journey. Lastly, I'd like to thank all my teammates and coaches at Bellevue as well as Tracy Ford, Marcus Griffin and the FSP program for continuing to push me to become the player I am today. With that being said I'm excited to stay a Wolverine and announce my commitment to The University of Michigan! #GoBlue."

Looks like Harbaugh stopped by to show Hansen what his future holds: Farmer's Walk. A lot of them.