Look: Kirby Smart Reacts To Death Of Georgia Football Player

Less than a week ago, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs won the national championship. But that's the last thing on their minds this Sunday morning.

The Bulldogs received heartbreaking news today that Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-vehicle accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Smart released the following statement to address the terrible news:

"We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy," Smart said. "Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible."

We are thinking of and praying for the families impacted by this tragedy today.