Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Awful Georgia Football Tragedy

The college football community received heartbreaking news on Sunday morning.

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler Leroy were killed in a single-vehicle accident this morning.

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is the latest to react to the devastating tragedy out in Athens.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the @GeorgiaFootball community and the family’s involved in this unthinkable tragedy," he said on Twitter.

Here's what Kirby Smart had to say about the terrible tragedy today:

"We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy," Smart said in a statement. "Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible."

We, as well, are praying for the families and friends impacted by today's horrible events.