Look: Michigan Names Replacement For Recently Fired Quarterbacks Coach

The Michigan Wolverines have been searching for a new assistant coach ever since the team fired co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on January 20th.

Weiss, who began his stint as the Wolverines' quarterbacks coach in 2021, was dismissed from the program entirely just days after being placed on administrative leave. He was allegedly the subject of a police investigation looking into a report of "computer access crimes."

Exactly one week after Weiss' firing, the Wolverines have officially named his replacement on Friday.

According to an announcement on the team's Twitter page, Michigan offensive analyst Kirk Campbell has been promoted to quarterbacks coach.

Before spending the 2022 season in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines, Campbell spent the two previous years as an offensive coordinator at Old Dominion.

As the team's OC and quarterbacks coach, Campbell improved the Monarchs' offense significantly. Following his arrival, Old Dominion scored 12 more points per game and gained 112 additional yards of offense per game, on average.

Here's what Campbell said today about his new role at Michigan:

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Robert McCollum Family Quarterback Coach at the University of Michigan. I enjoy my relationship with Coach Harbaugh and our staff, and I look forward to working with them as we develop, mentor and coach great players. My family and I love everything about this University and football program, especially the people that I get to work with daily. I look forward to helping Team 144 reach new heights in 2023. Today and every day it's great to be a Michigan Wolverine. Go Blue!"

The Wolverines will be looking to win their third straight conference title next season, in addition to seeking a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

With several starters returning and the team's newest quarterbacks coach chosen, Michigan will likely be expected do just that.