Look: Michigan Star Reveals Jim Harbaugh's Message To Players

Jim Harbaugh hasn't properly shut down rumors that he will be leaving Michigan to coach in the NFL next season, so a current player of his did it for him.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards said Harbaugh informed the team he was returning to coach Michigan for the 2023 season before the Wolverines bout with the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoffs.

“[Harbaugh] already told us before we played TCU that he was coming back," Edwards told The Michigan Insider. "I know he’s a man of his word. He’s been a man of his word since my recruitment. I don’t know what more people need to hear. It’s not us as a team that doesn’t think he’s coming back — it’s the outside noise that don’t think he’s coming back. We know he’s coming back.”

In a breakout sophomore season, Edwards ran for 991 yards and seven touchdowns on 140 carries in 2022, adding 200 receiving yards and two scores. He rushed for more than 100-yards in five contests this season, running for a career-high 216 yards and two touchdowns in Michigan's 45-23 takedown of archrival Ohio State on Nov. 26.

Edwards and returning star Blake Corum will team up as one of the most lethal running back duos in the nation for the 2023 season.

But after that, even if Harbauagh stays — again — Edwards is out.

“I’m just trying to go to the [NFL] after this year,” Edwards said. “Trying to get drafted first round after this year. It’s in God’s plan for me — whatever that may be. If I have to come back another year, that’s God’s plan for me. My plan right now is to go to the NFL after this upcoming year.”