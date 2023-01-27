Look: Notable College Offensive Coordinator Fired On Friday

Miami has officially fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, ESPN's Pete Thamel reports this Friday morning.

Gattis, 39, spent just one year with the Hurricanes.

The 2021 Broyles Award winner as college football's best assistant, Gattis will look for his next opportunity elsewhere this offseason.

Gattis has built quite the impressive coaching resume since finishing his career as a player in 2008.

His work as a graduate assistant with North Carolina in 2010 led to Gattis moving to Western Michigan to be the team's wide receivers coach in 2011. Then, in 2012, Gattis got his first job in the SEC as Vanderbilt's wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator.

After spending two seasons with the Commodores, Gattis was hired by Penn State. His workload increased with the Nittany Lions, as Gattis was tasked with not just being wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator, but being the team's passing game coordinator, as well.

After a one-year stint with Alabama in 2018 following his time at Penn State, Gattis moved back to the Big 10 and became the offensive coordinator and wideouts coach at Michigan. In his third and final season with the Wolverines, Gattis won the Broyles Award, which is handed to the nation's most outstanding assistant coach.

Despite winning the prestigious award with Michigan in 2021, Gattis left the team after that same season due to the "very little appreciation" he felt from the Wolverines' athletic department.

In 2022, Gattis led Miami to the 86th-ranked offensive attack in the FBS in terms of yards per game. The Hurricanes' offense placed just one spot better than noted offensive juggernaut Army.

We'll keep you up to date on Gattis' next destination - wherever that may be.