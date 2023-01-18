Look: Notre Dame Gets Creative With 2023 Football Schedule Reveal

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have room for growth following a 9-4 season under head coach Marcus Freeman.

To make the necessary strides, Notre Dame will have to navigate a challenging 2023 schedule. But in a creative and witty social media announcement, the Fighting Irish indicated they're not shying away from a difficult slate.

Deploying a video game format, the program unveiled its 2023 schedule, playfully declaring it chose to compete on the "Hard" difficulty level.

With a player in a Notre Dame uniform guiding the viewer along, the program announced it would start the regular season in Dublin, Ireland against Navy.

In a promotional video loaded with nuance, the backdrop changes for home and away games. What's more, an amusing "Loading" screen appears for bye weeks.

The artistic flair wasn't lost on football fans, who gave the program plaudits for this effort.

"I’d play this video game," replied one user.

"ND’s creative team always raising the bar with the graphics and videos," praised another fan.

As for the difficulty of the schedule itself, fans are polarized. Some jeered the program for proclaiming itself to have a "Hard" schedule for what they perceive to be an approachable slate.

Pete Sampson, who covers Notre Dame for The Athletic, gave his thoughts.

"Getting two Top 10 games in Notre Dame Stadium for the first time in 20 years more than makes up for the soft opening of Tenn St and Central Michigan," he tweeted.

"Is this a College Football Playoff friendly schedule? Not compared to Michigan or Georgia. But the schedule in 2012 (also included Ireland) didn't look navigable either. The tone of this season probably comes down to the Ohio State/USC combo of home games."