Look: Ohio State Fans Are Upset With President Of NIL Fund

Ohio State's football stadium © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State fans aren't happy with the president of the football team's non-profit NIL fund.

Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud had yet to announce his decision on the 2023 NFL Draft prior to Monday morning. The deadline is Monday night.

Rumors began building that Stroud was leaning towards returning to school for another year with NIL playing a significant factor.

Then Brian Schottenstein, the president of Ohio State's NIL Fund, tweeted the following:

"Got some big news today…"

Fans were convinced he was referring to Stroud's potential return. However, the future NFL star announced this Monday morning that he's off to the big leagues.

As a result, Buckeye Nation is furious with Schottenstein's tweet.

"Imagine trolling the people you’re seeking donations from. Not smart," one fan wrote.

"Ohio State absolutely needs a new head for their NIL. This guy is trash," another Buckeye fan wrote.

"did you save a lot of money on your car insurance? Great troll job," one Twitter user wrote.

It's probably not the best idea to tease big news on the same day a major player, like Stroud, is making such a big decision.