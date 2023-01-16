Look: Ohio State Quarterback Reacts To CJ Stroud's Decision

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

It reportedly wasn't an easy decision, but highly regarded quarterback C.J. Stroud declared today for the NFL draft.

Stroud's social media announcement put an end to rumors that the 21-year-old could return for another season with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

One man who will remain a Buckeye in 2023, Kyle McCord, took to social media to congratulate his former teammate.

"Be Great 7," was the message McCord shared to his fellow QB, along with the crossed fingers emoji. Stroud won't need much luck in the upcoming draft, as he's projected to be a consensus first round selection.

As Cameron Teague of The Athletic pointed out, Stroud's departure will lead to a battle for the new vacancy at quarterback. And this competition should take place been McCord and fellow Buckeye QB Devin Brown.

Though McCord's action was limited in a reserve capacity, he did manage to appear in seven games this past season, throwing for 190 yards and a touchdown.

He'll have a considerable experience advantage over Brown. A product of Corner Canyon High School in Utah, Brown hardly saw action after being landed as a 4-star recruit. But Brown committed to Ohio State in 2021 with appreciable fanfare, so the program may go with his upside over McCord's experience.

It will be an intriguing battle for Ohio State fans to watch play out.