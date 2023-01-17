Look: Stetson Bennett Reacts To Devastating Georgia Football Tragedy

© Marc Weiszer/Athens Banner-Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK

Terrible news emerged Sunday for the college football world.

Georgia football player Devin Willock and team staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a late night car accident. The fatal collision took place in the early hours of Sunday, following a Saturday parade honoring Georgia's national championship.

Willock was 20 and LeCroy was 24. Known for his selfless nature, Devin's final tweet encapsulated his character: The New Jersey native was pictured taking time to meet with a young Bulldogs fan.

The Athens, Georgia community has been devastated by this news. The team's standout quarterback, Stetson Bennett, today mourned the massing of Willock and LeCroy on Instagram. We've embedded his post below.

"Dev made me feel safe," Bennett began. "Chandler made me feel happy. The pain will fade but that won’t so I smile when I cry. Just wish I could hug them again."

Bennett has felt this loss deeply, as the quarterback has been a member of the Bulldogs since 2019 and formed close connections with Willock and LeCroy.

Tributes are pouring in for the fallen Bulldogs. During last night's wild-card NFL playoff game, Georgia product and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Jake Carmada paid tribute to Willock and LeCroy.