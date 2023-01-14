Look: Stetson Bennett's Shirt At Georgia's Title Parade Is Going Viral

Stetson Bennett's college football career is over. But he's still got a bit more time to enjoy being the toast of the town in Athens, Georgia.

Bennett, who was named the MVP of Georgia's 65-7 beatdown of TCU on Monday, has been making the rounds since his six-touchdown performance, appearing on talk shows and even working a shift at a Raising Cane's restaurant.

Now, he's leading the Georgia team on its second straight national championship victory parade.

His outfit choice for the event has caught the eye of social media.

Bennett was photographed wearing a read sweatshirt that reads "Them Dawgs Is Hell."

Safe to say Georgia fans on Twitter approve of the attire. It sounds like whoever made the shirt better stock up.

"Need that ASAP," one fan tweeted.

"That's it," wrote another. "Someone make this sweatshirt available to all DawgNation."

"I need this in cream with red letters," posted a third. "Also black with red letters."

Soon, Bennett will start preparing for his NFL career. The 25-year-old is widely expected to be selected in this spring's NFL Draft, albeit perhaps not as high as some might expect due to this knock on him.

But for the moment, the back-to-back national championship game MVP can enjoy being the king of Georgia. He's earned it.