Nebraska Football: Analyzing the Immediate Impact of Cornhuskers’ Transfer Portal Additions for 2023

Former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert was a big get for new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule as he continues to transform the Huskers' roster.

The beginning of Matt Rhule's transition class as Nebraska football's head coach has already been remarkable. A major reason for this is the transfer portal crop, which may be the catalyst for the Cornhuskers springboarding back to bowl eligibility.

Let's run down these 11 most recent portal pulls, starting with those you'll likely see straight away to those who need some more time laying the groundwork for greatness.

1. Ben Scott, C (Arizona State)

The timeworn expression about success in football being established up front is timeworn for a reason. Rhule needed a cornerstone for the offensive rebirth. Enter Scott. He may promptly become a linchpin for the Huskers over the next two seasons, so get in on the ground floor while you can.

2. Arik Gilbert, TE (Georgia)

Gilbert punts question marks surrounding the tight end spot elsewhere as he adds some of the most excitement to any position on the team. The former five-star recruit provides Nebraska not only an elite prospect but helps cement a pair of beefy, bruising blockers should Thomas Fidone remain healthy.

3. Jeff Sims, QB (Georgia Tech)

Sims gets inserted into the quarterback conversation as he looks to battle returning starter Casey Thompson for the top spot. Despite an injury-riddled 2022, Sims brings immense promise. Well, that and the ability to both throw darts and lay passes into the palms of an ever-expanding corps of lighting-fast wideouts.

4. MJ Sherman, Edge (Georgia)

Sherman brings the ferocity you'd expect from someone who was on the back-to-back national champion’s roster. A probable starter in Tony White’s 3-3-5 scheme, Sherman is impressively agile for his size, granting the Huskers a chance to apply a nasty physics lesson in opposing backfields.

5. Billy Kemp, WR (Virginia)

Kemp gives Nebraska’s quarterbacks a proven commodity as a slot receiver. The diminutive (5-9, 175) receiver showed an affinity for promptly securing the football at Virginia, allowing for short routes and screens to turn into substantial gains. It wouldn’t be a shock to see Kemp chalk up backfield assignments along with his role as a security blanket.

6. Chief Borders, LB (Florida)

While the loss of Ernest Hausmann to the transfer portal was a stunner, Borders helps soothe the sting a bit. Expect him to complement the steady hand of Luke Reimer and add to a growing group of potential Blackshirts out to punk hostile offensive tackles off the edge.

7. Marco Ortiz, LS (Florida)

Ortiz’s name may seem high on the list, but such is the life of a long snapper. Fame often comes at a terrible price. And all due respect to Camden Witucki, but it's unlikely the one-time Gator enjoys his senior season on the sideline.

8. Josh Fleeks, WR (Baylor)

Fleeks affords Nebraska more than another aerial threat with blistering speed. He also offers the Huskers a menace for a return specialist. A longtime Rhule associate, Fleeks' abilities lend well to a utility player not unlike former Husker and current New York Giants receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

9. Jacob Hood, OT (Georgia)

Yet another former Kirby Smart pupil, Hood's future is tied to Teddy Prochazka’s health along with competition between veterans and newbies alike. With a whopping four years left on his eligibility clock, Hood was a mammoth get following the overnight swerve of Walter Rouse opting to sign with Oklahoma instead of the Big Red. It may take him some time to get used to Marcus Satterfield’s offense, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see Hood in the starting lineup by midseason.

10. Elijah Jeudy, DL (Texas A&M)

As Nebraska looks to replenish its defensive line, Jeudy will be a prime story to watch heading into spring. Jeudy didn't see the field much during two years in College Station but he has appealing size (6-3, 300) while also displaying the athleticism to run with edge rushers or play the inside.

11. Corey Collier, DB (Florida)

Collier is another investment pickup by Rhule. He was a non-factor at Florida, but he has the size (6-1, 180) to play any role in Nebraska's secondary. There’s a glut of defensive backs for position coach Evan Cooper to shuffle through, though. It’ll be curious to see how stacked the deck is against Collier come the end of April.

— Written by Brandon Cavanaugh, part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Be sure to follow him on Twitter (@Bcav402). To contact him, click here.