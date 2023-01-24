Nebraska Football: 3 Biggest Losses Matt Rhule Has Already Replaced

These Cornhuskers will certainly be missed but Rhule and the coaching staff are trying their best to see that they will be forgotten before the 2023 season is over.

Before the Nebraska football program hung up their cleats for 2022, there was some trouble in the locker room. Not a clash of personalities, but a glaring lack of experience at crucial positions thanks to key departures.

Let’s review a trio of troublesome roster losses that Matt Rhule has taken care of in an immediate fashion.

1. WR Trey Palmer

Now Nebraska's single-season leader in receiving yards, Palmer left Lincoln having delivered exceptional showcases of athletic ability. He suffered a four-game skid where he totaled 50 yards on 11 catches due in part to poor quarterback play and clamp-down defensive coverage. Despite that, he still racked up 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns.

Matt Rhule solidified a shaky wide receiver corps by adding the likes of Josh Fleeks (Baylor transfer), Billy Kemp (Virginia), and the state’s No. 1 prospect Malachi Coleman, among others. Still, another season of the Trey Palmer Show would’ve been a treat.

2. LB Ernest Haussman

Easily the most surprising transfer portal announcement for the Big Red this offseason, Haussman broke onto the scenes as one of the Blackshirts’ most promising young talents. Finishing sixth on the tackle chart with 54, he became a fixture opposite Luke Reimer when then-defensive coordinator Bill Busch needed him most.

No doubt new defensive coordinator Tony White would’ve enjoyed his enthusiasm and sky-high ceiling. Haussman now finds himself a member of the back-to-back Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines. Nebraska quickly patched up the Hausmann-sized hole by signing former Florida Gator Chief Borders who brings 240 pounds of straight-up swag to the linebacker room.

3. TE Travis Vokolek

Vokolek represented the only real known quantity at tight end for the Huskers. Now, it's time for him to experience life outside Memorial Stadium come game day. This is especially significant as offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has expressed a desire to bring back the smash-mouth style of football associated with countless teams from Nebraska's past. Obviously, having a tight end who can aid a rushing attack with key blocks is essential.

But even with Vokolek's exit, the Big Red's tight end room hasn't seen this level of excitement since... well, it's been a minute. Former top-100 recruit Thomas Fidone is healthy once again and Georgia transfer Arik Gilbert has all the hype surrounding him as a probable starter. A glut of potential exists behind those two, not to mention the pending addition of Iowa Hawkeyes legacy Ismael Smith Flores.

Keep in mind, these are only the replacements for major names from last year's roster. Absent are Ben Scott and Jacob Hood, two transfers who will reshape the offensive line. We can say the same of Elijah Jeudy and MJ Sherman, both finding homes on the defensive front after leaving Texas A&M and Georgia, respectively.

Not only has Rhule found immediate contributors for lost starters, but he's preparing for the future by committing to building depth, ideally before he revisits this issue come 2024.

