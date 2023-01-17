New Details Emerge About Tragic Georgia Football Car Crash

A Georgia football offensive lineman and recruiting department staffer were killed in a car crash Sunday morning. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia football team got tragic news Sunday morning when reports emerged that offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning after the team had held a parade celebrating its second consecutive national championship. Offensive lineman Warren McClendon and another recruiting staff member, Victoria Bowles, were hospitalized as a result but sustained only minor injuries.

According to Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald, new details have emerged about the cause of the crash.

A crash report released by the Athens-Clarke County police on Tuesday indicated that the vehicle, a 2021 Ford Expedition, failed to negotiate a left turn, hitting a curb with its front passenger tire and ultimately leaving Barnett Shoals Road.

The report determined that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash. The posted speed limit was 40 miles per hour.

LeCroy, the driver of the vehicle, was pronounced dead after being transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital. Willock was reportedly ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The entire Georgia team has mourned the loss of Willock and McCroy in recent days, including quarterback Stetson Bennett, who posted a heartfelt message on social media Tuesday in their honor.

We offer our prayers for their loved ones.