Nick Saban Sought Advice From Two Legendary Coaches Before His Retirement

Alabama Crimson Tide
College Football

Following Alabama's Rose Bowl loss to Michigan, all-time great college football head coach Nick Saban stunned sports world with his retirement announcement.

Understandably, this decision wasn't easy for Saban. After the College Football Playoff Semifinal loss, the Alabama coach and his wife, Terry, traveled to their home in Jupiter, Florida to discuss his future.

"That's one of the reasons we went, to discuss whether I would keep coaching," Saban said. "But she didn't know. I didn't really know. It's just not something I think about during the season, but that was the time to think about it and talk about it, for both of us."

Before making his final choice, Saban sought some advice from two other retired coaching legends.

During a recent interview with ESPN's Chris Low, Saban said he spoke with Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcels and former Alabama coach Gene Stallings before making his announcement.

"Both of them said you never know quite when it's the right time, but you kind of also know in the back of your mind when it's the right time," Saban said. "And that's sort of the way I was feeling."

Ultimately, Saban decided it was the right time to call it quits on his legendary coaching career. The 72-year-old coach finished his career with a record seven National Championship victories.

