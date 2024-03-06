Nick Saban 'Disappointed' With Alabama Players' Behavior After His Final Game

Nick Saban's legendary head coaching career came to a close when his Alabama Crimson Tide fell to the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff Semifinal Rose Bowl.

At the time, no one knew that would be Saban's final game. But when he announced his retirement one week later, that became reality.

During a recent interview with ESPN's Chris Low, Saban said he was "disappointed" by the way his players acted after the 27-20 loss.

"I want to be clear that wasn't the reason, but some of those events certainly contributed," Saban said. "I was really disappointed in the way that the players acted after the game. You gotta win with class. You gotta lose with class. We had our opportunities to win the game and we didn't do it, and then showing your [expletive] and being frustrated and throwing helmets and doing that stuff ... that's not who we are and what we've promoted in our program."

Saban also admitted that the new era of NIL and transfer portal activity contributed to his decision to retire.

"I thought we could have a [expletive] of a team next year, and then maybe 70 or 80 percent of the players you talk to, all they want to know is two things: What assurances do I have that I'm going to play because they're thinking about transferring, and how much are you going to pay me?" he said. "Our program here was always built on how much value can we create for your future and your personal development, academic success in graduating and developing an NFL career on the field.

"So I'm saying to myself, 'Maybe this doesn't work anymore, that the goals and aspirations are just different and that it's all about how much money can I make as a college player?' I'm not saying that's bad. I'm not saying it's wrong, I'm just saying that's never been what we were all about, and it's not why we had success through the years."