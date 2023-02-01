No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola Announces Transfer Decision

Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 2024 football prospect in the country, is transferring from Chandler (Ariz.) to Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle for his senior year of high school according to Adam Gorney of Rivals.

This will be Raiola's third high school after transferring from Burleson (Texas) to Chandler, where he played the 2022 season.

At Burleson, Raiola played his first two seasons of high school football under head coach Jon Kitna, a former NFL quarterback who played three NFL seasons in Detroit with Raiola's father, Dominic Raiola, the former 14-year pro center and All-American at Nebraska.

There, Raiola threw for 3,341 yards and 32 touchdowns while adding nine rushing scores as a sophomore.

In May of 2022, Raiola committed to Ohio State. Just over a month ago, he decommitted from the Buckeyes.

Aside from his father, Raiola has another connection to Nebraska. His uncle, Donovan Raiola, is in his second season as the Cornhuskers' offensive line coach after being retained by new head coach Matt Rhule. Donovan Raiola, a three-time All-Big Ten selection at Wisconsin, went on to play six seasons in the NFL.

On Sunday, Raiola visited USC and head coach Lincoln Riley, saying his "relationship [with Riley], just in those five hours, shot through the roof and we clicked even more."

USC, Georgia, Nebraska and Oregon now stand as the frontrunners to land the nation's top recruit.