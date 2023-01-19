Ole Miss Lands Second Major Quarterback Transfer In As Many Days

© Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Have you ever heard the old football cliché, "if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterback?"

Well, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin doesn't just have two quarterbacks - he now has three.

One day after four-star former LSU signal caller Walker Howard transferred into the Rebels' program, another four-star quarterback is reportedly headed to Oxford.

According to ESPN's Chris Low on Thursday, four-year Oklahoma State starter Spencer Sanders has transferred to Ole Miss.

Sanders, 23, started at least nine games for Oklahoma State in each of his four seasons with the team.

Breaking onto the scene as a freshman, Sanders completed 62.8 percent of his passing attempts and threw 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 2019. He followed that season up with a very similar one in 2020, completing, again, 62.8 percent of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns compared to 8 picks.

Sanders took a sizable step forward during his junior year at Oklahoma State. After failing to eclipse 2,100 passing yards in each of his first two seasons with the Cowboys, Sanders raced past that mark in 2021. Keeping nearly the same completion percentage as the two seasons prior, Sanders tallied 2,839 passing yards and 20 touchdowns during his junior year.

Despite experiencing a slight dip in completion percentage this season, Sanders' 2022 campaign continued his run of solid play at Oklahoma State. He amassed 2,642 passing yards on the year while adding 17 touchdowns against 9 interceptions.

In addition to his efforts as a passer, Sanders has also flashed in the run game. He has 18 career rushing touchdowns, eight of which coming this past season alone.

Sanders' arrival in Oxford complicates things with regards to Ole Miss' quarterback situation.

As previously mentioned, the Rebels just landed four-star LSU transfer Walker Howard on Wednesday. With Sanders, Walker and 2022-starter Jaxon Dart now at Kiffin's disposal, it's anyones guess as to who will survive that quarterback competition.

The Rebels will open open their 2023 campaign at home against Mercer.