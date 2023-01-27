Pac-12 Football: Every Team's Most Important Transfer Portal Additions on Offense and Defense for 2023

The deadline to enter college football's transfer portal prior to spring practice is officially closed, but player movement is expected to continue around the Pac-12 for the next few months as teams look to land key commitments to shape rosters for the 2023 season. USC capitalized on the portal last year, landing a standout class that included quarterback Caleb Williams and receiver Jordan Addison. A year later, the Trojans were active once again the portal, with additions on both sides of the ball to help coach Lincoln Riley's team make another run at the CFB Playoff. Arizona State and Colorado will be two of the Pac-12's most intriguing teams to watch in '23. New coaches Deion Sanders and Kenny Dillingham are both bringing in over 20 transfers in an attempt to jumpstart two programs that struggled massively last fall. Pac-12 title contenders Oregon, UCLA, Washington, Utah and Oregon State all added key pieces this offseason.

Which players are slated to make the biggest impact for their new team in 2023? Athlon Sports takes a look at all 12 teams in the Pac-12 and picks the biggest impact transfer on offense and defense:

Arizona

Best Offensive Addition: N/A

As of late January, Arizona has not added a transfer on offense for the 2023 college football season.

Best Defensive Addition: LB Justin Flowe (from Oregon)

Arizona's defense needs difference-makers after allowing 36.5 points a game last year. Flowe certainly fits that mold, as the former five-star prospect makes the intra-conference move to Tucson. After two injury-shortened seasons (2020-21), Flowe recorded 35 tackles for the Ducks last fall.

Arizona State

Best Offensive Addition: QB Drew Pyne (from Notre Dame)

Arizona State is bringing in more than 10 transfers on offense for '23, so there is no shortage of options here. FCS Sacramento State running back Cameron Skattebo is an interesting pickup, but the nod has to go to Pyne as the front-runner to start at quarterback. The Connecticut native threw for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns in his most extended playing time (11 games and 10 starts) at Notre Dame in '22

Best Defensive Addition: S Xavion Alford (from USC)

The Sun Devils are bringing in help at every defensive position, so this pick could go a number of ways. Alford started his career at Texas in 2020 but only played in three games before transferring to USC. The Texas native played in 11 games last year with the Trojans and accumulated 31 tackles and three pass breakups. Alford missed all of '22 due to injuries.

California

Best Offensive Addition: QB Sam Jackson V (from TCU)

Running backs Byron Cardwell and Justin Williams-Thomas are certainly impact additions, but considering California lost its top three quarterbacks to transfer, Jackson has to be the pick here. The former four-star prospect played in six games over two years at TCU and connected on all six pass attempts for 140 yards. He also added 79 rushing yards and two scores on 15 carries.

Best Defensive Addition: LB Sergio Allen (from Clemson)

California returns one of the Pac-12's top linebackers with Jackson Sirmon anchoring this group again in '23. However, with Oluwafemi Oladejo transferring to UCLA, the Golden Bears could use some reinforcements here. Allen only saw limited playing time over 16 games at Clemson but is talented (a former four-star recruit). A fresh start under a defensive-minded coach could help Allen reach his potential in '23.

Colorado

Best Offensive Addition: QB Shedeur Sanders (from Jackson State)

Sanders - the son of new Colorado coach Deion Sanders - was one of the top signal-callers at the FCS level and should be a massive upgrade at the quarterback position for the Buffaloes. In two years at Jackson State, Sanders threw for 6,963 yards and 70 touchdowns to only 14 picks.

Best Defensive Addition: DB/WR Travis Hunter (from Jackson State)

As the No. 1 overall recruit, Hunter's decision to commit to Sanders at Jackson State was a massive win for the program prior to the 2022 season. Whether it's on offense, defense or special teams, the sophomore will be an impact player for the Buffaloes - and potentially one of the best all-around in the nation.

Oregon

Best Offensive Addition: OL Ajani Cornelius (from Rhode Island)

A revamped offensive line is the biggest concern for Oregon's high-powered attack next fall, but a couple of portal additions and some returning experience should be able to prevent a major drop-off in the trenches. Cornelius faces a significant adjustment going from the FCS to the Pac-12. However with 22 starts at Rhode Island under his belt, along with good size (6-5, 310), Cornelius should be able to make a quick transition to a starting role in '23.

Best Defensive Addition: DL Jordan Burch (from South Carolina)

Second-year coach Dan Lanning's hopes of improvement on defense received a big-time boost thanks to a standout class from the portal. Burch is one of those players on the way to Eugene. The former five-star prospect is coming off his best season (60 tackles and 3.5 sacks) in Columbia and is poised to create havoc off the edge for the Ducks in '23.

Oregon State

Best Offensive Addition: QB DJ Uiagalelei (from Clemson)

Quarterback play was the biggest weakness of Oregon State's offense in 2022 and Uiagalelei's arrival represents a major upgrade under center. Although Uiagalelei didn't quite live up to his five-star recruit billing with the Tigers, he still threw for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns and ran for 545 yards and seven scores in 13 games last fall. Also, the guess here is coach Jonathan Smith - a former QB himself - can get the best out of Uiagalelei.

Best Defensive Addition: DL Oluwaseyi Omotosho (from Wyoming)

The Beavers registered only 13 sacks in Pac-12 play last season, but Omotosho could provide a spark for the pass rush after registering 7.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks at Wyoming in '22.

Stanford

Best Offensive Addition: N/A

As of late January, Stanford has not added any transfers on offense.

Best Defensive Addition: LB Gaethan Bernadel (from FIU)

Bernadel is the only portal addition for Stanford as of late January. The Florida native was a tackling machine at FIU (103 stops) and arrives at a position of need after the Cardinal lost Levani Damuni, Ricky Miezan and Jacob Mangum-Farrar.

UCLA

Best Offensive Addition: RB Carson Steele (from Ball State)

Chip Kelly has addressed several needs from the portal. Quarterback Colin Schlee (Kent State), receivers Kyle Ford (USC) and J. Michael Sturdivant (California), and a couple of offensive linemen are all worth a mention here. However, Steele is a valuable pickup with no clear replacement for Zach Charbonnet. He rushed for 891 yards as a freshman at Ball State in '21 and posted 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns last year.

Best Defensive Addition: DB Jordan Anderson (from Bowling Green)

Anderson is a much-needed addition for a UCLA defense that had its issues against the pass last year. In four years at Bowling Green, Anderson recorded 180 tackles (11 for a loss). Also, he was a factor when the ball was in the air with five interceptions and 25 passes defended. Per PFF, Anderson allowed only five touchdowns in coverage throughout his career with the Falcons.

USC

Best Offensive Addition: WR Dorian Singer (from Arizona)

Jordan Addison is a big loss at USC, but the Trojans won't miss a beat in the passing game with Singer coming to Los Angeles. As a sophomore last year, Singer grabbed 66 catches for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns. His receiving yards per game (92.1) ranked second in the Pac-12 last season.

Best Defensive Addition: DL Anthony Lucas (from Texas A&M)

If USC is going to make a run at the CFB Playoff, getting tougher against the run is a must. Even though Lucas tallied only 10 tackles in his first season at Texas A&M, the Arizona native was considered one of the top defensive linemen in the '22 signing class. If Lucas develops as expected, he's the type of high-end difference-maker USC desperately needs up front.

Utah

Best Offensive Addition: N/A

As of late January, Utah has yet to add a player through the transfer portal on offense.

Best Defensive Addition: LB Levani Damuni (from Stanford)

Damuni and BYU transfer Logan Fano are both intriguing additions for coach Kyle Whittingham. Damuni (76 tackles in '22 at Stanford) and the continued emergence of Lander Barton should alleviate some of the concern at linebacker with Mohamed Diabate (58 tackles) off to the next level.

Washington

Best Offensive Addition: RB Daniyel Ngata, Arizona State/Dillon Johnson (Mississippi State)

Wayne Taulapapa (140 carries) departed, so the Huskies have plenty of opportunities available to Ngata or Johnson next year. Ngata ran for 272 yards and a score on just 54 carries at Arizona State last season, while Johnson tallied 488 yards on the ground and caught 48 passes for 285 yards.

Best Defensive Addition: CB Jabbar Muhammad (from Oklahoma State)

The Huskies finished '22 ranked 10th in the Pac-12 in pass efficiency defense and 11th in most touchdown passes allowed (26). Adding Muhammad should help Washington's pass defense take a step forward next fall, as the Oklahoma State transfer allowed only one passing touchdown in coverage (per PFF) and accumulated 48 tackles and nine pass breakups over 12 contests in '22.

Washington State

Best Offensive Addition: WR Kyle Williams (UNLV), Josh Kelly (Fresno State), Isaiah Hamilton (SJSU)

The Cougars are losing their top four statistical wide receivers from 2022, so restocking this position was a priority in the portal. All three players should play a significant role in catching passes from quarterback Cameron Ward this fall.

Best Defensive Addition: LB Ahmad McCullough (from Maryland)

Can the Cougars strike gold two years in a row? Last year's linebacker addition Daiyan Henley ended '22 as one of the top defenders in the Pac-12. But with Henley off to the NFL, Washington State needs help at this position and three transfers are coming to Pullman to bolster the linebacker unit. McCullough is one of those players arriving this offseason, and the Maryland native collected 45 tackles (three for a loss) in 12 games with the Terrapins last year.