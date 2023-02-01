Pac-12 Football: 10 Toughest Players to Replace in 2023

The Pac-12 is loaded with returning talent in 2023, and as a result the final season with USC and UCLA in the league is shaping up to be wide open. Five of the top seven teams from last year’s standings bring back their starting quarterback, and one, Oregon State, appeared to upgrade at the position by landing DJ Uiagalelei from the transfer portal.

That said, like any season, there are going to be some key contributors who teams will have to replace if they are going to survive the tough competition in this conference. Here is a look at the 10 players that will be most difficult to replace next fall.

Note that this is not simply a list of the best departing players, but an assessment of who will be the toughest to replace. USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, for instance, is a likely first-round draft pick and will be missed in the Trojan offense, but he didn’t make the cut because Lincoln Riley added another All-Pac-12 receiver from the transfer portal to replace him in Dorian Singer.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

UCLA will have to find a new bell cow, as Charbonnet has exhausted his eligibility after leading the nation in scrimmage yards per game last season. Charbonnet rushed for 1,359 yards, the most in the Pac-12, and scored 14 total touchdowns in 10 games. The Bruins’ next-leading returning rusher ran for 325 yards and two scores.

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Gonzalez spent just one season at Oregon after transferring from Colorado but emerged as a true lockdown corner during that time. Gonzalez totaled 50 tackles, 11 pass breakups and four interceptions in 12 games. He’s widely projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

Henley had no trouble adjusting to Pac-12 play after transferring to Washington State from Nevada prior to last season. The versatile defender earned All-Pac-12 first-team recognition and was a finalist for the Butkus Award, presented to the nation’s best linebacker. His 106 tackles on the season ranked second in the Pac-12, and he also added 12 tackles for a loss.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Utah has an experienced replacement waiting to fill in for Kincaid in sixth-year senior Brant Kuithe, but any time an offense loses a player the caliber of Kincaid, he’s going to leave a void. Kincaid led the Utes with 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He served as the ultimate chain-mover for quarterback Cameron Rising, leading all tight ends nationally with 49 first-down or touchdown receptions. Kuithe should have chemistry with Rising, but he has to prove he has Kincaid’s ability to get open in big spots.

Laiatu Latu, UCLA

In his lone season at UCLA, Latu led the team with both 10.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss. He also ranked second in the Pac-12 in both categories, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a result. No one else on the Bruin defense recorded more than five sacks.

Tanner McKee, Stanford

McKee’s stats don’t jump off the page. Last season, his second as a starter, McKee completed 62 percent of his passes and threw for 2,947 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions across 12 games while Stanford scuffled to a 3-9 record. But NFL scouts love McKee’s talent, with some mock drafts suggesting he could be picked in the first round. New Stanford head coach Troy Taylor would certainly rather have a quarterback with NFL talent and starting experience to build his offense around than not.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

Phillips started all 31 of Utah’s games over the past three seasons and only got better during his college career. He was named a first-team All-American and to the All-Pac-12 first team in 2022 after picking off six passes, the most in the conference and tied for third nationally. Phillips also converted two of them into pick-sixes.

Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

Sewell may not have lived up to the lofty expectations set for him in 2022, but he started 31 of Oregon’s 34 games across the past three seasons at middle linebacker and earned some level of All-Pac-12 recognition each of those three years. Finding someone else to call signals and lead the defense will be one of head coach Dan Lanning’s top priorities this offseason.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

For the first time since 2017, someone other than Thompson-Robinson is going to start the season at quarterback for UCLA next fall. While DTR's career had its ups and downs, he performed well in 2022, throwing for 3,169 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushing for another 645 yards and 12 scores. Kelly landed a high-profile replacement in the form of five-star freshman Dante Moore, but it’s always going to be difficult to replace a program’s all-time leader in total offense, touchdowns and passing yards.

Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC

Tuipulotu led not only the Pac-12 in sacks in 2022, but he also was tops in the entire FBS with 13.5, earning him the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award. Pressuring opposing quarterbacks and taking the ball away were the two things the USC defense did very well last season, tying for 10th in the nation with 40 sacks and sixth with 28 takeaways. It will be a tall task to replicate those numbers without Tuipulotu, who had eight more sacks than the next-closest Trojan player and forced a pair of fumbles.