Kirk Herbstreit makes suggestion for EA Sports College Football 25 cover athlete

This summer, the EA Sports College Football 25 video game will mark the first college football video game since NCAA14.

Players are now getting paid for being in the game, and it will feature things such as conference realignment, the transfer portal, and even NIL. However, as of right now it is missing one major aspect, which is of course the cover athlete. There have been suggestions for names like Quinn Ewers, Caleb Williams, Carson Beck, or even go the legendary coaching route with Nick Saban.

ESPN analyst and in-game announcer Kirk Herbstreit also provided another suggestion recently in Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders while making an appearance on a podcast with his two sons, Streit Talk. Herbstreit did express that had the game came out a year ealier, Williams who is the projected No. 1 pick would be the easy choice.

“I have no idea,” Herbstreit said. “Like last year, if you were doing this game and it was coming into last season, I would think that Caleb Williams would’ve been, probably the obvious choice. Even though there’s a lot of big names that emerged throughout the year. I feel like there’s a lot of guys going to the draft this year, a lot of the bigger names.”

“I think Shedeur Sanders is a massive name and a big following. I don’t know that,” Herbstreit stated as he ensured he wasn't aware of who would be on the cover. He also entertained Travis Hunter as another one after it was suggested by one of his sons.

Sanders has been a popular pick after his record-setting season in Boulder, with many even proposing the idea of him and his father/coach Deion Sanders being on the cover together. Regardless of who is the cover athlete or coach, the game will certainly be one of the most popular sports games ever.