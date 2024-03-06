Paul Finebaum Doubts Major College Football Program Will Win Seven Games Next Year

Paul Finebaum has not had many encouraging words this offseason for one former college football powerhouse.

That would be the Florida Gators, who are entering year No. 3 under Billy Napier and have shown no signs of turning the program around.

Finebaum had a guest on his show who covers Florida and asked him to predict how many wins UF might have next year. Struggling to give an answer, Finebaum threw out the number of seven, saying that's just to be nice. He said he can't even see Florida winning that many games.

"Let's say it's seven wins. I don't see that but let's say it is just to be nice. Is seven wins enough to convince people that Billy Napier has the program, in year 3, on the right track?"

Things will be very tough in Gainesville in 2024, with what's easily the hardest schedule in the nation, with games against the Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers, Kentucky Wildcats, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels and Florida State Seminoles.

"And here's the problem with it," Finebaum added. "Miami, you don't know about. I mean that’s a toss up game, maybe not even a toss up game. UCF’s a difficult game. As you get down to the bottom of that that schedule, Tennessee, I don't know too many people that think Florida is going to win the game at Knoxville. Kentucky's always a brutal game. Georgia is going to win the game, sorry. At Texas, loss. LSU. Where are the wins?