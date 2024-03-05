Skip to main content

Paul Finebaum Bluntly Tells University President To 'Shut Up'

The College Football Playoff is reportedly exploring the potential of expanding from 12 teams to 14 teams starting in 2026. 

The proposed format would see both the SEC and Big Ten received three automatic qualifiers, while the ACC and Big 12 would each get two. The Group of 5 would receive one and the remaining three teams would be determined the CFP committee. 

There's been some serious pushback on this proposal from members of the media due to the fact that the SEC and the Big Ten are coming out way on top here. 

On Monday's airing of McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Paul Finebaum explained his thoughts on it, saying those two conference have run the sport of college football over the last decade:

“Nothing has been determined yet, and many of the so-called top influence makers in our space are just going apoplectic and talking about the arrogance of it all,” Finebaum said. “But what I think the SEC and the Big Ten are trying to do is set some parameters, as if to say, ‘Listen, we have pretty much controlled this sport. We are bringing most of the eyeballs into the College Football Playoff every year, and we’re continuing to. We want to be paid for it.’”

That's when Finebaum called out Washington State University president Kirk Schulz, saying that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti are likely tired of hearing his complaints.

“I don’t know specifically what the goal is of Commissioner Sankey and Tony Petitti, the Big Ten Commissioner. But I do feel very strongly that they’re probably tired of loudmouth presidents like the guy at Washington State, who got in the way several years ago and stopped progress of the 12-team playoff.”

Schulz has highlighted the lack of internal communication between conference commissioners and university presidents. He also expressed issues with the Big Ten and SEC looking to expand their dominance and influence over the rest of college football. 

Finebaum is sick of hearing Schulz's thoughts on the matter. Schulz expressed issues with the SEC's role in conference expansion a few years ago, calling it predatory. 

With those in mind, Finebaum wants Schulz to 'shut up.'

“He viciously attacked the group that came up with it, including Greg Sankey, and he’s still mouthing off. And he’s a part of a league with two schools,” Finebaum said. “I mean, so my reaction to President [Kirk] Schulz is shut up. I mean, go get yourself into a league before you try to dictate policy at the CFP. And there are other people like that, as well."

The Pac-12 is down to two teams, including Washington State and Oregon State.

