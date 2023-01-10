Ranking Every College Football National Champion Over the Last 50 Years

Every college football team that won a national championship was great, but I have attempted to rank every title-winning squad over the past 50-plus years (going back to 1968) by asking the following questions:

How strong was their schedule?

What was their record?

How dominant were their wins?

Did they win their conference?

Did they win their bowl game?

How many elite players did they have?

Before we dive into this list, I think it's important to reiterate that every team on here was still pretty exceptional. So think of this as a walk down memory lane more than a scathing critique of national champions. And don't forget that before the College Football Playoff, there were other polls and systems that determined the national champion, and on more than one occasion those methodologies resulted in a split. (It's eight different years for this exercise.) Now without further ado, let’s begin.

63. 1970 Texas Longhorns

Record: 10-1

Finished: Lost to No. 6 Notre Dame 24-11 in the Cotton Bowl

Final Ranking: No. 1 (Coaches Poll), No. 3 (AP Poll)

Notable Wins: No. 13 UCLA (20-17), Oklahoma (41-9), and No. 4 Arkansas (42-7)

Consensus All-Americans: Three (Bill Atessis, Steve Worster, Bobby Wuensch)

The Coaches Poll awarded the national title to teams before bowls were played until 1973 so the first two squads in this ranking have the distinction of being crowned national champion and losing their bowl game. That being said, Texas entered 1970 as the defending national champion and scorched all of its regular-season opponents, capping the season with a 42-7 drubbing of fourth-ranked Arkansas on national television. The Coaches Poll declared the Longhorns national champion, but their 30-game win streak ended with a loss to Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl. The AP awarded its national title to 11-0-1 Nebraska (No. 42).