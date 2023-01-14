Report: Alabama Football Hires Noteworthy Defensive Assistant

The Alabama Crimson Tide needs a defensive coordinator after Friday's surprising news that Pete Golding has left Nick Saban's staff for the same position with Ole Miss.

Well, Saturday, Saban hired a defensive coordinator — although it doesn't look like he'll hold that title for Alabama.

According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. Armstrong is expected to coach linebackers for the Crimson Tide.

Golding coached Alabama's linebackers last season in addition to coordinating the defense.

"Souther Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong has been hired at Alabama, where he is expected to coach linebackers, a source tells @247Sports," Marcello tweeted.

Armstrong has led the Golden Eagle defense for the past two seasons. His unit ranked third nationally in tackles for loss and tied for fourth in sacks in 2022. The Golden Eagles also ranked 45th nationally in scoring defense, allowing fewer than 24 points per game.

Armstrong has SEC experience, having worked on Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia as a quality control coach in 2019.

Not only does Alabama still have a vacancy for its defensive coordinator, the Crimson Tide need someone to coach in the secondary, as well, after safeties coach Charles Kelly left to become the defensive coordinator for Deion Sanders at Colorado. It's possible Saban could target one candidate to fill both roles.