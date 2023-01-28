Report: Former Ohio State Receiver Selects Transfer Destination

A preferred walk-on in Ohio State's 2018 class has officially chosen his grad transfer destination.

Austin Kutscher, a fourth-year Buckeye wide receiver, has reportedly transferred to Iowa.

He becomes the latest high-profile Big Ten player to transfer to the Hawkeyes this winter, joining former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All.

Despite spending four years in Columbus to open his collegiate career, Kutscher appeared in only six games for the Buckeyes.

While it's often tough finding playing time as a walk-on to begin with, Kutscher, unfortunately, sat behind a slew of highly-talented wideouts at Ohio State.

Just since 2018, the Buckeyes have seen the likes of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr. - among many other top-rated recruits - command a lion's share of Ohio State's receiving targets.

Now with Iowa as a grad transfer, Kutscher could provide exactly the boost the Hawkeye offense has been missing. In 2022, Iowa ranked 123rd out of 131 total FBS teams in terms of points scored per game (17.7).