Report: Michigan Football Star Had Car Stolen

Ann Arbor police are on the search for a customized sports car after Michigan running back Blake Corum recently had his car stolen.

Corum's vehicle is a white, camo-wrapped Chevrolet Camaro that his parents gifted him after he graduated high school.

After it was falsely reported that Corum's vehicle was purchased with NIL money, he took to Twitter to correct the mistake and spread awareness of the stolen car.

"Wasn’t NIL funded, my parents used their hard earned money to bless me with something nice after I graduated high school. God bless whoever stole it," Corum said.

After suffering a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 19, Corum decided to return to Michigan to play out his senior season in 2023.

In his 2022 standout campaign, Corum rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns, earning first-team All-American honors and being named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year. He also caught 11 receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown.

Corum's car has “BC2″ printed on the side, referencing his initials and Michigan jersey number.

The public is encouraged to report any tips on the vehicle’s whereabouts to (734) 794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.