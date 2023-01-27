Report: Nebraska Sending Nearly Entire Coaching Staff To Visit 1 Recruit

We're still nearly a year away from five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola being able to sign a National Letter of Intent with a college football program.

But already, his recruitment has been quite entertaining. That's continuing this week.

According to Chad Simmons of On3, new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is taking drastic measures in an effort to impress Raiola. Nebraska is sending "nearly its entire coaching staff" to Chandler high school in Arizona for a visit with the nation's No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2024.

Raiola, who initially committed to Ohio State but withdrew that pledge in December, recently included Nebraska among his top four schools. He also mentioned Georgia, Oregon and USC as standing out in his recruitment.

The Cornhuskers have a couple noteworthy ties to Raiola. His father, Dominic Raiola, starred for the Cornhuskers as the team's starting center from 1998-2000. His uncle Donovan Raiola is currently the team's offensive line coach.

Still, given the fact that Nebraska hasn't played in a bowl game since 2016 and hasn't finished a season ranked in the top 10 since 2001, Rhule and his staff are wise to pull out all the stops in an effort to land Raiola. Were Raiola to sign with the Huskers, he'd be the school's first No. 1 overall recruit since the advent of recruiting services and its first five-star signee since 2005.

The battle to land Raiola will likely extend all the way to Signing Day. But Nebraska looks to have a legitimate shot, and Rhule is doing everything in his power to take advantage.