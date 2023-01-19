Report: New Details Emerge About Jim Harbaugh, NCAA Situation

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan will have Jim Harbaugh back on the sideline in 2023. We now at least know that much after university president Santa Ono announced earlier this week that Harbaugh has ended his flirtation with the NFL.

But there's still plenty of drama swirling around Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

For one thing, Michigan offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is currently not with the team. Weiss is reportedly on administrative leave while being investigated by school police for "computer access crimes."

And that's not even the only investigation currently impacting the program. The NCAA hit the Michigan football program with a Notice of Allegations earlier this month that includes a Level One, or highest-level, violation for Harbaugh himself.

The latest reporting on the situation from Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports indicates that, while Harbaugh has acknowledged that his program committed a handful of Level II violations, which usually carry minor punishments, he will not admit that he misled NCAA investigators, the reason for his Level I charge.

According to Wetzel, Michigan had been trying to work out a "negotiated resolution" — essentially, a plea bargain — but that process is come to a standstill as the NCAA has demanded that Harbaugh admit that he lied to investigators. The famously stubborn Harbaugh refuses to do so.

From the article:

"During two meetings this week, the NCAA and Harbaugh held firm and refused to back down from their positions. The NCAA said the coach lied. The coach said he merely forgot otherwise insignificant actions. An impasse resulted."

As a result, the chances of a quick resolution to the situation appear to be dwindling. This could lead the NCAA to proceed with a full infractions case, although that process typically takes years, and it would likely be difficult to prove that Harbaugh knowingly lied.

That said, if the NCAA does ultimately find Harbaugh guilty of committing a Level One violation, he could be hit with substantial penalties. That could include a six-game suspension, per Wetzel, as well as significant recruiting sanctions. The NCAA has also leveled show-cause penalties against coaches found to have misled investigators in the past, most notably former Tennessee and current Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl.

It remains to be seen how this situation will play out. But one thing seems certain: If Harbaugh and Michigan are involved, it won't be straightforward.