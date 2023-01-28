Report: No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola Schedules Noteworthy Visit

There's still more than a year to go until Dylan Raiola can sign with a college program, but his recruitment is in full swing.

A day after Nebraska reportedly sent nearly its entire coaching staff to visit Raiola, the nation's No. 1 quarterback and top overall recruit in the Class of 2024, at his Chandler, Arizona high school, Raiola has scheduled a significant recruiting visit.

According to Adam Gorney of Rivals, Raiola is expected to be on USC's campus on Saturday.

"Five-star QB Dylan Raiola from Chandler, Ariz. is expected to visit USC on Saturday," Gorney tweeted.

Raiola, who previously committed to Ohio State but withdrew that pledge on Dec. 17, recently named USC among his top four schools. He also mentioned Georgia, Nebraska and Oregon as programs standing out to him.

It's no surprise to see Lincoln Riley and the Trojans in the mix for a top quarterback recruit.

Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022, Riley's first season at USC. Williams became the third quarterback coached by Riley to do so, joining Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Last month, USC signed another five-star quarterback prospect in Malachi Nelson.

The fight to land Raiola will surely last all the way until December's early signing period (at least), but Riley and the Trojans have a big opportunity to make a good impression this weekend.