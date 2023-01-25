Report: Prominent Former Coach Not A Candidate For Alabama OC Job

After Tuesday's news that Bill O'Brien is headed to the New England Patriots to reunite with Bill Belichick and Mac Jones, Nick Saban is in need of a new coach to lead his offense.

One name that had garnered a fair amount of speculation for the vacancy is former Florida head coach Dan Mullen.

But it sounds like we can cross Mullen's name off the list of possibilities.

Chris Low of ESPN reported Tuesday evening that Mullen is not a candidate for the position. According to Low, the decision was Mullen's, as he has enjoyed his time away from coaching since being fired by the Gators a year ago.

"In talking to several close to the situation, Dan Mullen is not a candidate for @AlabamaFTBL's OC job," Low tweeted. "Mullen has enjoyed the time away from coaching to be with his family and also wants to concentrate on his TV career as a football analyst."

Mullen's credentials as an offensive mind, particularly in the SEC, would have made him a slam-dunk hire.

Mullen served as the offensive coordinator at Florida under Urban Meyer for the Gators' national championships in 2006 and 2008. He then spent nine seasons at Mississippi State, where he led Dak Prescott and the Bulldogs to the No. 1 ranking during the 2014 season. In 2018, he returned to Florida for four seasons as head coach, leading the team to an SEC East title in 2020.

However, it sounds like it might take a head coaching job, if anything, to lure Mullen back to the sideline. Since being fired, he has worked as a studio analyst for ABC and ESPN.

The offensive coordinator opening is actually one of two major vacancies on the Alabama staff. Saban still has to hire a defensive coordinator, as well, after Pete Golding left the Crimson Tide staff for the same position at Ole Miss.