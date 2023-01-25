SEC Football: 20 Players Who Will Replace NFL Draft Early Entrants in 2023

The SEC is no stranger to roster turnover and guys like Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander could be among the next NFL-ready prospects to come out of the talent-rich conference.

As the SEC continues to churn out national championship football teams, it also continues to funnel players into the NFL. Each year, more SEC players are drafted than from any other conference. Younger SEC stars see how high their brethren are being selected and oftentimes, when they get their chance, the next wave heads to the NFL early as well.

But all that does is set the SEC up for the next cycle. Waiting in the wings is another group of insanely talented players that will probably be eyeing the next level in 365 days. Here are 20 SEC talents that are moving on and their possible replacements in 2023.

Alabama

Gone: Bryce Young, QB

Besides winning a national title and the Heisman Trophy (in 2021) as a starting quarterback, Young could not accomplish much more during his time in Tuscaloosa. He quite possibly could be the first quarterback taken in April, if not the No. 1 overall pick.

In: Ty Simpson

It will most likely be Simpson or Justin Milroe. Milroe had his shot when Young was banged up this season and he proved to be more advanced as a runner than a thrower at this time. Simpson came in as a decorated five-star prospect and is my projection as the Week 1 starter for the Tide this fall.

Alabama

Gone: Will Anderson Jr., LB

Anderson also will be among the top players taken in this year's draft. A freaky athlete on the edge, the Alabama defender had 58.5 tackles for a loss and 34.5 sacks in his three-year reign of terror.

In: Chris Braswell

In Alabama's 2020 recruiting class, Anderson was considered the nation's top-ranked weak-side defensive end and the 17th overall prospect. The No. 2 WDE and No. 19 overall prospect was Braswell. Stuck behind the incomparable Anderson for three seasons, Braswell now has his day in the sun.

Alabama

Gone: Brian Branch, S

Branch had a monster 2022 season, finishing second to Anderson for the Crimson Tide with 14 tackles for a loss and third on the team with seven pass breakups. Most mock drafts have Branch going in the middle of the first round.

In: Caleb Downs

I'm buying the hype. It's Alabama, so there are many talented athletes already on campus that are poised to take this spot. But there are some that feel that Downs is as ready to play as any incoming freshman.

Alabama

Gone: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB

The transfer from Georgia Tech was extremely productive in his one season with Alabama, leading the team in both rushing yards and receptions. Finding a starting tailback is one thing, but finding one that provides the same type of versatility and big-play potential is another.

In: Jase McClellan

It will probably be a committee approach at running back for the Tide in 2023, as the team is loaded with quality depth in the backfield. But McClellan should get the starting nod after finishing second on the team in rushing and showing an aptitude for catching the ball out of the backfield.

Georgia

Gone: Jalen Carter, DT

If the Chicago Bears hold onto the first pick and don't trade it to a team needing a quarterback, Carter will most likely be their selection. The player that every opposing team had circled, Carter was a unanimous All-American.

In: Bear Alexander

Carter was a bear inside and he could end up being drafted by the Chicago Bears, so it seems appropriate that a guy named Bear would be his replacement. Kirby Smart likes to rotate a lot of guys on the defensive line to keep everyone fresh and Alexander figures to have a key role in 2023.

Georgia

Gone: Broderick Jones, OT

The guy protecting Stetson Bennett's blind side this season, Jones decided to leave despite having two more years of eligibility remaining. Considering most analysts have him as a solid first-rounder, it was a smart choice.

In: Amarius Mims

Mims started in the College Football Playoff semifinal game at right tackle in place of an injured Warren McClendon, but he is expected to switch to the left side starting this spring. The Dogs' top-rated prospect in the 2021 class, Mims entered the transfer portal early in 2022 only to return to Athens for his sophomore season.

Georgia

Gone: Kelee Ringo, CB

The star of last year's national championship game, Ringo did not take a step forward in 2022, though he was good enough to be named second-team All-SEC. It appears that his draft stock remains high, as he is likely to be another Bulldog first-rounder.

In: Daylen Everette

The battle for Ringo's vacant cornerback spot will likely come down to Everette and Nyland Green. Green is a year older, but Everette saw more action this fall, which may give him a leg up as they go into the spring.

Georgia

Gone: Darnell Washington, TE

Washington has NFL tight end size (6-7, 270) and then some. Though he is a dangerous weapon in the passing game, his blocking ability may push him into the first round.

In: Oscar Delp

As good as Washington was, he was the No. 2 tight end on his own team, and considering that Brock Bowers returns for his third year at Georgia, that is Delp's ceiling in 2023. Delp won't be the same type of blocker as Washington, but he could replicate Washington's 28 catches for 454 yards.