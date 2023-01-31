SEC Football: 20 Toughest Players to Replace in 2023

No one will be weeping for the SEC as dozens of talented players relocate to the NFL or other college campuses. But that doesn't change the fact that each year the conference, where it just matters more, says goodbye to an immense amount of production.

While Georgia and Alabama will have the most high-level personnel losses to overcome, every program in the league is affected. Here are the 20 players whose departures will sting the most.

Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Achane was not only a dynamic threat running the ball, but he was also a skilled receiver making him an integral part of the offense on all three downs. Even though he was small in stature (5-9, 185), the explosive playmaker produced 26 total touchdowns in 28 career games.

Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

Yeah, yeah, yeah, Alabama has five-star defensive players growing out of their ears. But few have ever been as impactful as Anderson. The 31 tackles for a loss he had in 2021 is the second most since the NCAA began keeping track of that stat and he is 10th in career TFLs despite playing only three seasons.

Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

It's amazing to think that this former walk-on will go down as one of the greatest winners in the history of college football. Whether it's Carson Beck or Brock Vandagriff taking snaps for Georgia next year, the new quarterback has the biggest of shoes to fill.

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

And speaking of big shoes to fill, the loss of Carter in the middle of the defensive line will be huge. Georgia rotates a lot of defensive linemen, so his replacement will probably be a player with some experience. But it's unlikely that person will eventually be a potential No. 1 overall draft pick, which Carter may become in April.

Re'Mahn Davis, RB, Vanderbilt

Davis' transfer is doubly damaging for the Commodores. Not only is the 1,000-yard rusher leaving Nashville two years after transferring in from Temple, but he is going to SEC East rival Kentucky.

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

A top-200 recruit coming out of Grenada, Mississippi, Forbes lived up to his billing with three outstanding seasons in Starkville. His 14 career interceptions place him fourth in school history and the six he had this past fall tied the single-season mark.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Not only did Gibbs lead the Tide in rushing this year, he also caught 44 passes for 444 yards. Alabama will probably have to find a primary ball carrier and a separate third down back just to replace what Gibbs provided.

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

We caught a glimpse of the future when Hooker went down with his ACL injury late in the year. Joe Milton was more than fine, but Hooker was a Heisman contender before his injury and Milton has never achieved that level of success in his five collegiate seasons.

Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

And Milton will not have the All-American wide receiver to throw to next season. Hyatt had perhaps the most productive receiving season in Volunteers history and when combined with the loss of fellow wideout Cedric Tillman, it adds up to a whole new passing game for Tennessee in 2023.

Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Jones became a full-time starter for the first time in 2022, but his play earned him a first-team All-SEC recognition. Most mock drafts have Jones being picked in the middle of the first round.

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

It's hard for many to understand, given both Levis' stats and Kentucky's record over the past two years, why the Penn State transfer is such a coveted NFL prospect. The Wildcats did get NC State transfer Devin Leary in the portal but he has a tough act to follow.

Dominic Lovett, WR, Missouri

So you think Vanderbilt is a bit miffed that Re'Mahn Davis is going to Kentucky? Missouri fans feel the same pain. The Tigers will see their top receiver from this past fall when they head to Athens on Nov. 4 to play the two-time defending national champions.

Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia

Along with losing Broderick Jones off the left side, the Bulldogs also have to find a new right tackle. A first-team All-SEC pick in 2022, McClendon was a three-year starter for Georgia.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

An impressive athlete with physical traits that will grant him an opportunity to play in the NFL, Richardson had an inconsistent career at Florida. Still, his talent is far greater than that of Graham Mertz, the Wisconsin transfer that is in line to be the Gators' starting quarterback next fall.

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky

One of the best players in Kentucky history, Rodriguez missed the month of September with an injury but came back strong for the final eight games of the season. Head coach Mark Stoops will have a difficult job filling out the backfield next season.

Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Sanders spent three years in the SEC: two with Alabama before heading to Arkansas for one, spectacular season. With 103 tackles and 9.5 sacks, he may have positioned himself to be an early-round selection n late April.

Henry To'oto'o, LB, Alabama

While Drew Sanders moved from Alabama to Arkansas, To'oto'o arrived in Tuscaloosa after starring for two seasons at Tennessee. With 205 tackles as a member of the Crimson Tide, To'oto'o was a leader in the middle of the defense.

O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

The massive (6-5, 347) Torrence came over with from Louisiana with head coach Billy Napier and was a consensus All-American in his one year in Gainesville. An NFL team looking for a powerful interior lineman would be wise to take Torrence early.

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

The Volunteers had electric skill players, but without the blocking of Wright, the offense would not have been as explosive as it was this season. The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder started games in all four of his years at Tennessee and was all-conference in 2022.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Young's legacy will live forever at Alabama as in 2021 he became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy. This season, despite what some considered a disappointing campaign, Young threw for 3,328 yards with 32 touchdowns against just five interceptions.

– Written by Jon Kinne, who has been part of the Athlon Contributor Network for three years, focusing on the ACC and Notre Dame. Follow him on Twitter @JonRKinne.