Major SEC Head Coach Excluded From Top 20 Ranking Of College Football Head Coaches

Ole Miss Rebels
SEC

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic released his list of the Top 25 coaches in college football. Many opinions have been shared about Feldman's list, but he joined ESPN's Paul Finebaum to offer an explanation of his choices.

Feldman's decision to rank Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin as the No. 21 coach in college football was one of the more shocking decisions on his list. He explained that Kiffin's lack of success against elite teams is why Kiffin is ranked outside the Top 20. 

“I think he’s done a really good job and, like Sark, I think he’s grown quite a bit from earlier in his career,” Feldman said. “I think after this year, that team is loaded. They’ve got a really strong NIL operation there around Ole Miss, and I think they have a chance to make a run at, and making the 12-team Playoff isn’t as meaningful as making a four-team Playoff, but I think they have a chance to make a run at being a legit national title contender.

“But, big picture wise, he’s 7-8 against Top 25 teams since taking over in Oxford. That’s not terrible, but that’s not great,” Feldman continued. “I think he is a guy who if you look at his record against Top 10 teams, he’s 3-15. So, again, he’s grown and gotten better, and I think Ole Miss has gotten the best version of where he’s been, but just taking the whole picture in opposed to maybe the last couple of years, that’s why I didn’t have him higher than where I had him."

Kiffin is 34-15 over four seasons at Ole Miss, including an 11-win season in 2023 with a New Year's Six bowl win over Penn State. He has led the Rebels to two appearances in the New Year's Six but has failed to make an appearance in the SEC Championship game.

Over his entire career, Kiffin is 95-49 over 11 seasons as a college football head coach. He led Florida Atlantic to two conference championships before his time at Ole Miss. He also had coaching stints at USC (2010-13) and Tennessee (2009).

Ole Miss will open the 2024 season against Furman on Aug. 31 in Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

