Fans Have Theory About Arch Manning Opting Out of EA Sports College Football 25

Texas quarterback Arch Manning won't be opting into EA Sports College Football 25, and fans have something to say about it.

The high-profile college football player spent his freshman season on the bench behind starter Quinn Ewers and former backup Maalik Murphy, who's since transferred to Duke, last year.

The expectation after the 2023 season, which ended for Texas in the Sugar Bowl when the Longhorns fell to the Washington Huskies in the CFP semifinal, was that Ewers would declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, handing the reins over to Manning for the 2024 season. However, Ewers is returning for another year, leaving Manning on the bench.

Fast forward to now and Manning is opting out of EA Sports College Football 25. Why? We don't exactly know quite yet, but fans have a theory.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) practices at the Superdome on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Texas Longhorns will take on the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals on January 1, 2024. © Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

College football fans believe Arch Manning is opting out of EA Sports College Football 25 to protect his brand.

Fans theorize that Manning's overall player rating will be low, possibly down in the 70s.

A high-profile player like Manning likely wants to avoid the bad publicity he might get from a low player rating, so opting out until he can improve said rating is the path he's taking. That's at least the theory, of course.

It's an interesting theory for sure. Why else is he opting out of the video game?