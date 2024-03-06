Skip to main content

Former 4-Star Alabama Commit Dontrell Glover Announces Top Nine Schools

In this story:

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Florida State Seminoles
Florida State Seminoles
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
SEC

Four-star offensive lineman Dontrell Glover announced his top nine schools on Monday. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman is from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia.

Glover's top schools are Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Auburn, Miami, Florida State, Georgia, and Georgia Tech. 

Glover is the No. 165 overall prospect and No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 3 interior offensive lineman and No. 21 player in Georgia, according to the On3 industry rankings.

Glover committed to Alabama on April 13 but decommitted in January after head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement. He recently told On3's Phillip Dukes that Florida State is the current leader in his recruitment. 

Elijah Griffin

Nation's No. 1 Defensive Lineman Elijah Griffin Announces Top 12 Schools

Read More
Elijah Griffin

Nation's No. 1 Defensive Lineman Elijah Griffin Announces Top 12 Schools

Read More
Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
SEC Championship Game serving ridiculous concession food item
SEC

SEC Championship Game Set to Serve Ridiculous Concession Item

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday October 19, 2024.
SEC

SEC Commissioner Breaks Silence on Controversial Championship Decision

The crew of ESPN's "College GameDay"
College Football

ESPN Makes 'College GameDay' Announcement Ahead of SEC Championship

UCLA Bruins head coach Rick Neuheisel.
College Football

Rick Neuheisel Reveals Bold Prediction For SEC Championship Game

Nick Saban sits on the ESPN College Gameday set.
College Football

Nick Saban Takes Firm Stance in SEC vs. Big Ten Debate

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
SEC

SEC Commissioner Takes Shot at Other College Football Conferences on Social Media

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.