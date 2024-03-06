Former 4-Star Alabama Commit Dontrell Glover Announces Top Nine Schools

Four-star offensive lineman Dontrell Glover announced his top nine schools on Monday. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman is from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia.

Glover's top schools are Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Auburn, Miami, Florida State, Georgia, and Georgia Tech.

Glover is the No. 165 overall prospect and No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 3 interior offensive lineman and No. 21 player in Georgia, according to the On3 industry rankings.

Glover committed to Alabama on April 13 but decommitted in January after head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement. He recently told On3's Phillip Dukes that Florida State is the current leader in his recruitment.