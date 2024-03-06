Former 4-Star Penn State Commit Jaelyne Matthews Names Top Six Schools

Four-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews announced his top six schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle is from Toms River, New Jersey.

Matthews' top schools are Tennessee, Syracuse, Miami, Georgia, Maryland, and Rutgers.

Matthews is the No. 150 overall prospect and No. 12 offensive tackle in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 offensive lineman and No. 4 player in New Jersey, according to the On3 industry rankings.

He committed to Penn State on January 30, 2023, but opened his recruitment on Sep. 2, 2023. Matthews set official visits to Syracuse (May 31), Tennessee (June 14), and Georgia (June 21). He was scheduled to officially visit Rutgers on June 7, but is expected to reschedule the date of his visit.