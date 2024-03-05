Greg McElroy Admits He's 'Scared' About The Future Of College Football

On the most recent episode of 'Always College Football,' Greg McElroy admitted to being flustered by the current state of the sport that we all love so much.

Change has been the name of the game in college football in recent years. From the introduction of NIL regulations to the chaotic conference realignment and to the expansion of the College Football Playoff from four teams to 12 teams, there's been plenty to talk about beyond the on-field action.

Although we're yet to actually experience a 12 team playoff, there's already talks of expanding to a 14 team playoff in 2026, according to a report from ESPN.

"Do we have to discuss expanding right now?" asked McElroy. "Expanding to 14 before we've had 12 just seems backwards."

It's because of the constant need to expand and change the game that McElroy feels 'flustered' with the sport of college football. We don't even know if 12 will work well, but now we're looking at 14?

"As you can tell I'm clearly a little bit flustered by what's going on in our sport and just how rapidly we're starting accelerate change," he added.

Under the hypothetical 14 team playoff, the SEC and Big Ten would each receive three automatic bids, the ACC and Big 12 would receive two each, and the Group of 5 would get one. The final three spots would be selected by the committee.

"Here's the biggest thing I have an issue with. Right now, we're talking about a 14 team playoff. 14 teams before we even know if the 12 team playoff is successful. We don't know that. 12 team playoff might crash and burn - I don't think it will...But Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, said there is a 'need for the deal to be done in the next month.' So we have to determine what the College Football Playoff's gonna look like in 26 and beyond in the next month?"

The fact that this has to be done so quickly is what upsets McElroy most. Why do we have to rush into something when we don't even know how the expanded playoff will work next season?

"I don't understand why," McElroy said of needing to make a decision on the 14 team playoff in just a month, when it took two years to figure out the original expansion to 12 teams. "There are a million examples in college football where we have rushed into things we have rushed into things, we've put them in place, and then 'hey we'll see what happens.'"

McElroy added that he's 'scared' about the 'unintended consequences' of rushing into such a large decision.

"Every single time we rush into something in our world in college football, there is an unintended consequence," he said. "And to be honest with you, I'm kind of scared about some of the unintended consequences because some of the unintended consequences that we dealt with in the past, they don't really impact the fabric of the game that we love. They don't. But when we start talking about the possible unintended consequences of an expanded playoff, maybe it weakens the regular season."

"It could water down rivalries," he added, regarding the fact that teams like Michigan and Ohio State could have to play each other three times throughout the course of a season."

Only time will tell what's to come for the sport, but I side with McElroy here. What's the rush? Let's just enjoy the new playoff format that awaits us next season and go from there.

"There are unintended consequences of this expansion that we don't yet know about and we won't know about them until we live in the 12 team playoff world and yet we're not even to the 12 team playoff world and we're trying to expand further."