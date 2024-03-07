Greg McElroy Applauds Arch Manning's Decision To Opt Out Of EA Sports College Football 25

Over 10,000 FBS players have made the decision to be included in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game. Players will receive $600 and a free copy of the game for their participation in the game.

Reports surfaced earlier this week that Texas quarterback Arch Manning would not opt into the EA Sports video game. Manning will reportedly remain focused on playing football on the field and would opt in next season if he is named the starter for the Longhorns.

ESPN's Greg McElroy applauded Manning's decision to opt out of the game and discussed his thoughts on the situation on the Always College Football Podcast.

"I think Arch is actually one of those guys where the $600 is not nearly enough for him," McElroy said. "He doesn't need it, he doesn't want it, and I don't think that is something that is necessarily an indicator of Arch trying to drive for a higher price point.



"I think Arch doesn't care about these things," McElroy continued. "Arch cares about focusing on the game itself because that's all he's done up to this point. So I think Arch is just focused on trying to be the best player he can become, and anything that could potentially divert attention away from that is something he is just not interested in. I applaud him for that."

Manning saw action in two games last season as a true freshman, completing 2-of-5 attempts for 30 passing yards. He was expected to be the starting quarterback next season, but Quinn Ewers announced his decision to return for his senior season after leading the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff.

Manning signed with Texas as a five-star prospect out of New Orleans, Louisiana. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2023, according to the On3 industry rankings.