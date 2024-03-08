Kirk Herbstreit Speculates Why Arch Manning Opted Out Of EA Sports College Football

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning made headlines when he decided to opt-out of the EA Sports College Football 25 video game, which is set to return this Summer.

The well-known passer, who is the nephew of Eli and Peyton and the grandson of Archie Manning, is one of the most recognizable players in all of college football. So when he decided to decline EA's offer of $600 and a free a copy of the game, fans began speculating as to why Manning would make such a controversial decision.

One big name who speculated recently as to why Manning is skipping out on the game is ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, who will be heavily featured in the game as a lead broadcaster.

While speaking on the Streit Talk podcast, Herbstreit explained why he thinks Manning would decide to opt-out.

"I know Arch, I know his dad really well, Coop. I know his family incredibly well. Everything they do, everything the Mannings do, it's very well thought out for them specifically. For Arch, specifically. Bet you if Arch talked about this topic, he wouldn't be saying 'everybody needs to do what I'm doing.' I think it's more specific to him."

According to ESPN, over 10,000 players across all 134 FBS programs have opted-in to the game and will be featured in it this year.

Herbstreit touched on how the Manning's are very thoughtful when it comes to their brand. He said he not spoken to anybody in the family about the decision.

"The Mannings are very thoughtful people when it comes to their brand," Herbstreit said. "So I think it's more about maybe he and his family, maybe his dad Coop. I have no idea, I haven't spoken to him yet on why they decided not to be a part of it. I wish he would. Quinn Ewers is back, he's the starter. Arch will be back as his backup. I know Texas fans, I'm sure would want to have Arch in the game. I don't know - I haven't spoken to anybody about it."

Most players were very quick to opt-in and be featured in such an iconic game. Herbstreit said that's been the responses from a majority of players.

"But I think almost every player up to this point has opted in. I think most guys have the view like 'you kidding me? I'm in the game? Sign me up!' I think most guys are pretty fired up about it."