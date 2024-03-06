Lane Kiffin Hires Former SEC Head Coach to Ole Miss Staff

Lane Kiffin has added former Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett to his Ole Miss staff as an analyst before the 2024 college football season.

News of this hire broke on Wednesday, and Kiffin addressed it in a press conference following the Rebels' first spring practice of the year.

"I've had a lot of respect for Zach, and I thought they did a great job over there in Starkville during the time when his defense caused people problems," Kiffin said, via 247Sports "We've been in discussions. Actually today I think is his first day."

Kiffin hopes he can serve as somewhat of a mentor for Arnett.

"I've always liked what I learned from (former Alabama head} Coach (Nick) Saban...and it's a two-way street, both ways," he added. "You give people opportunities and they get to come learn from you. It's exciting that we're going to have another what you would call a big-name probably happening here soon also to add to our staff. I think that shows people wanting to come here and be a part of it, but also we don't just hire anybody because they were head coaches. It's people that we think are really knowledgeable in the conference and as coaches in general to add to our staff.

"This was a really good fit that way. He (Arnett) came down and met with myself and met with (defensive coordinator) Coach (Pete) Golding. I'm excited to put him in the defensive room, especially with conference knowledge. It should be really good."

Arnett took over as Mississippi State's head coach following the unexpected death of Mike Leach in Dec. 2022. The 37-year-old coach was fired after going 4-6 in his first season as the Bulldogs' new sideline leader.

Kiffin is also hiring former Alabama center William Vlachos as an offensive analyst.