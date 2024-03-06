Nick Saban Reveals Surprising Reason Behind Decision To Retire From College Football

It’s hard to say how many people knew the 2024 Rose Bowl would be Nick Saban’s final game coaching the Alabama Crimson Tide, but his decision to retire didn’t necessarily surprise many college football fans. College football’s greatest coach of all time said there were several reasons behind his decision to step away from the game, but one of them is standing out to fans.

“I want to be clear that wasn’t the reason, but some of those events certainly contributed,” Saban told ESPN. “I was really disappointed in the way that the players acted after the game. You gotta win with class. You gotta lose with class. We had our opportunities to win the game and we didn’t do it, and then showing your a– and being frustrated and throwing helmets and doing that stuff … that’s not who we are and what we’ve promoted in our program.”

Saban wanted to clarify his team’s reaction wasn’t the main reason for his retirement, but it was clear that personnel issues weren’t going away anytime soon with NIL and the transfer portal access expanding.

“I’m not saying that’s bad. I’m not saying it’s wrong. I’m just saying that’s never been what we were all about, and it’s not why we had success through the years,” Saban said.

Saban will have an opportunity to share his thoughts with the entire country next season as the newest member of the College GameDay panel.