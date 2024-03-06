Skip to main content

Paul Finebaum Names Better College Football Conference: Big Ten or SEC

SEC

On Wednesday's airing of the Paul Finebaum Show, host Paul Finebaum clearly stated his opinion on the superior college football conference between the Big Ten and the SEC

A caller called in and asked Finebaum how close the Big Ten is to the SEC now in terms of quality programs. Finebaum answered that despite the Big Ten's success, it's still not even close.

"I'll tell you why it's not close," Finebaum said. "Because the Big Ten has four or five really spectacularly good schools. You start with Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, depending on the year Iowa. But after that you've got the dregs. Where in the SEC, there's a mouthful of really good teams."

Despite the Big Ten's success in recent years with Michigan and Ohio State, it doesn't match what the SEC has been able to do. The SEC has won four of the last five titles with three different teams, the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers. 

