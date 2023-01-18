Stetson Bennett Isn't Eligible For College Football Hall Of Fame - Here's Why

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Just taking a glance at Stetson Bennett's Georgia CV, one would have to assume he'd be in contention for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Two national titles, five bowl game victories and a Burlsworth Trophy to Bennett's name. Most college athletes can only dream of reaching those heights.

But as Connor O'Gara of Saturday Down South pointed out, Bennett won't be Hall of Fame-eligible. And the reason why is something of a technicality.

"Stetson Bennett will end his career with consecutive national championships having earned offensive MVP honors in all 4 Playoff games. But because he wasn't an All-American, he won't be eligible for the CFB Hall of Fame. That ain't right," O'Gara argued.

O'Gara took matters a step further, not just pointing out a problem but proposing a solution. In a column, he pitched an amendment to the Hall of Fame's qualifications.

"Instead of limiting it just to first-team All-Americans," O'Gara wrote, "The [National Football Foundation] should add in the caveat that states 'OR if a player was invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.'"

Whether fans agreed with O'Gara's proposed solution or not, many were united in believing changes needed to be made to the Hall's criteria.

"The criteria is so crazy," one user responded to O'Gara's tweet. "Drew Brees is a 2-time Heisman finalist who will be a first-ballot pro football HOFer, yet he isn’t eligible for the college football Hall."

Other fans made the case that this was one of multiple rule changes needed for the Hall of Fame.

"That might be a bigger crock than Mike Leach not being eligible because he won 59.6% of his games instead of 60%."

If rules aren't amended and Bennett never receives the honors in Atlanta, he'll still be a treasured figure in the Bulldogs family.