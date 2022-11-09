Stunning History Made In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

© Anderson Independent Mail-USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama and Clemson have been near-locks to make the College Football Playoff in every year since its inception back in 2015.

With both schools suffering a loss last week, though, a trip to the 2023 Playoff for either the Tide or Tigers appears unlikely.

In the most recent College Football Playoff rankings released this evening, Alabama has fallen to the 9th spot while Clemson checks in just behind the Crimson Tide at No. 10.

As the Associated Press' Ralph Russo noted shortly after the release, this is the first time since the inception of the College Football Playoff that Alabama nor Clemson is ranked inside the top six.

Both Alabama and Clemson have found themselves, for the first time in a long time, on the wrong side of college football history.

Tonight's rankings aren't the only piece of recent history broken by the Tide and Tigers this week, either.

With each team losing this past Saturday, it marked the first time since November 30th, 2013 that both Alabama and Clemson suffered a defeat on the same calendar day.

While both schools are a long way from reentering the College Football Playoff conversation this season, their incredible run of dominance since 2015 is nothing short of astounding.

Alabama will look to right the ship this Saturday against No. 11 Ole Miss, while Clemson hopes to bounce back against Louisville.