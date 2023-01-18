TCU Hires New Offensive Coordinator To Replace Garrett Riley

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

TCU has reportedly found the man to fill the Garrett Riley-sized hole in its coaching staff. The school is set to hire Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to replace Riley.

Briles was reportedly extended an offer to join the TCU staff on Saturday, and has been weighing on it since. As of Jan. 6, Briles tweeted that he was "looking forward to 2023" with Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson.

Briles joined the Razorbacks in 2020. Briles inherited a team that averaged 21.4 points per game and gained 340.1 yards per game in 2019. After his arrival in 2021, the Hogs scored 30.9 points per game – the most since 2015 – and racked up 441.7 yards per game – the most since 2015.

Briles continued to top his past year's work. In 2022, the Razorbacks averaged 32.5 points per game, the program's best average in the last seven seasons, while also averaging 471.2 yards per game.

The Horned Frogs lost coordinator Garrett Riley to a three-year, $5.25 million contract with Clemson on Thursday.

Briles was set to be paid $1.25 million at Arkansas in 2023, though that salary was expected to be raised after Mississippi State took interest in him. Briles would owe Arkansas $250,000 should he leave for TCU, according to his contract.